NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:NSSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies last issued its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.5. Napco Security Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies’ stock was trading at $16.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NSSC stock has increased by 62.3% and is now trading at $27.35.

DRIVE SHACK (NYSE:DS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Drive Shack has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year. Drive Shack has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DRIVE SHACK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack’s stock was trading at $1.46 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DS shares have decreased by 17.8% and is now trading at $1.20.

ORTHOPEDIATRICS (NASDAQ:KIDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics last released its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. OrthoPediatrics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ORTHOPEDIATRICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics’ stock was trading at $39.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KIDS stock has increased by 6.9% and is now trading at $42.50.

BARRICK GOLD (NYSE:GOLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Barrick Gold has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7.

HOW HAS BARRICK GOLD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold’s stock was trading at $18.79 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GOLD stock has increased by 56.0% and is now trading at $29.32.