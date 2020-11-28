NUTANIX (NASDAQ:NTNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix last released its earnings results on November 22nd, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix has generated ($4.19) earnings per share over the last year. Nutanix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NUTANIX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix’s stock was trading at $15.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NTNX shares have increased by 77.1% and is now trading at $28.07.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GTEC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES? (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Wall Street analysts have given Greenland Technologies a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s winning trading ideas this year have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Greenland Technologies wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

NORDSTROM (NYSE:JWN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom has generated $3.37 earnings per share over the last year. Nordstrom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORDSTROM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom’s stock was trading at $24.03 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JWN shares have increased by 11.2% and is now trading at $26.73.

FRONTLINE (NYSE:FRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 24th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Frontline has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.8. Frontline has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FRONTLINE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline’s stock was trading at $9.18 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FRO stock has decreased by 28.0% and is now trading at $6.61.