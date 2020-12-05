ROOT (NASDAQ:ROOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.84. Root has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Root has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF ROOT? (NASDAQ:ROOT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Root in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”

DAKTRONICS (NASDAQ:DAKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.3. Daktronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DAKTRONICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics’ stock was trading at $4.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DAKT shares have decreased by 0.4% and is now trading at $4.69.

VILLAGE SUPER MARKET (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market last announced its earnings data on October 7th, 2020. The reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.48 million for the quarter. Village Super Market has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Village Super Market has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VILLAGE SUPER MARKET’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market’s stock was trading at $17.44 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VLGEA stock has increased by 30.7% and is now trading at $22.80.

GLOBUS MARITIME (NASDAQ:GLBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime last announced its earnings data on September 25th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $2.30 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS GLOBUS MARITIME’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime’s stock was trading at $0.3742 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GLBS stock has increased by 2,687.3% and is now trading at $10.43.