SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP (NASDAQ:SIGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Selective Insurance Group has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Selective Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group’s stock was trading at $51.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SIGI shares have increased by 0.5% and is now trading at $52.06.

AVID TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:AVID) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology last released its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Avid Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AVID TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology’s stock was trading at $7.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AVID shares have increased by 29.1% and is now trading at $9.32.

XYLEM (NYSE:XYL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Its revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.7. Xylem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS XYLEM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem’s stock was trading at $73.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, XYL stock has increased by 19.0% and is now trading at $87.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC last released its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. Its revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. EVERTEC has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0. EVERTEC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EVERTEC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC’s stock was trading at $26.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EVTC shares have increased by 25.8% and is now trading at $33.28.

