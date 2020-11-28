SCIENJOY (NASDAQ:SJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SJ)

Scienjoy last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 20th, 2020. The reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $33.29 million during the quarter. Scienjoy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Scienjoy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF SCIENJOY? (NASDAQ:SJ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Scienjoy in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

ANAPLAN (NYSE:PLAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year. Anaplan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANAPLAN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan’s stock was trading at $38.48 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PLAN shares have increased by 78.8% and is now trading at $68.81.

ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ORMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $3.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ORMP stock has increased by 34.4% and is now trading at $4.45.

FUTURE FINTECH GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FTFT)

HOW HAS FUTURE FINTECH GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group’s stock was trading at $0.8241 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FTFT stock has increased by 190.0% and is now trading at $2.39.