NEURONETICS (NASDAQ:STIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics last issued its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics has generated ($1.58) earnings per share over the last year. Neuronetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEURONETICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics’ stock was trading at $2.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STIM stock has increased by 218.8% and is now trading at $6.60.

QORVO (NASDAQ:QRVO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has generated $5.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.2. Qorvo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QORVO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo’s stock was trading at $89.42 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, QRVO stock has increased by 64.0% and is now trading at $146.69.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. TCG BDC has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. TCG BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TCG BDC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC’s stock was trading at $11.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CGBD shares have decreased by 17.8% and is now trading at $9.30.

NORTONLIFELOCK (NASDAQ:NLOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company earned $626 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NortonLifeLock has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.6.

HOW HAS NORTONLIFELOCK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock’s stock was trading at $17.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NLOK shares have increased by 23.4% and is now trading at $22.02.