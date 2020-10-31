UNITED THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:UTHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. Its revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. United Therapeutics has generated ($2.39) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. United Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $93.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UTHR shares have increased by 42.8% and is now trading at $134.23.

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED (NASDAQ:NESR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. National Energy Services Reunited has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited’s stock was trading at $6.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NESR stock has increased by 13.7% and is now trading at $7.40.

TWITTER (NYSE:TWTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter last announced its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twitter has generated $1.99 earnings per share over the last year. Twitter has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TWITTER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter’s stock was trading at $31.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TWTR shares have increased by 32.1% and is now trading at $41.36.

SOUTH STATE (NASDAQ:SSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State last posted its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State has generated $5.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.1. South State has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOUTH STATE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State’s stock was trading at $57.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SSB shares have increased by 7.4% and is now trading at $61.40.

