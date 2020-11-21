VENUS CONCEPT (NASDAQ:VERO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept last posted its earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.46 million. Venus Concept has generated ($4.77) earnings per share over the last year. Venus Concept has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VENUS CONCEPT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept’s stock was trading at $2.16 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, VERO shares have increased by 7.9% and is now trading at $2.33.

WALMART (NYSE:WMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Walmart has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WALMART’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart’s stock was trading at $140.40 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, WMT stock has increased by 7.0% and is now trading at $150.24.

MER TELEMANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:MTSL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions last announced its earnings results on August 20th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $1.16 million during the quarter. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MER TELEMANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions’ stock was trading at $1.21 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, MTSL shares have increased by 5.8% and is now trading at $1.2798.

HOW HAS VIRNETX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:VHC)

VirnetX’s stock was trading at $5.04 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, VHC stock has increased by 4.0% and is now trading at $5.24.