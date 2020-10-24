WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP (NASDAQ:WASH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TBK)

Washington Trust Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Washington Trust Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TBK)

Washington Trust Bancorp’s stock was trading at $35.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WASH shares have increased by 0.4% and is now trading at $35.91.

KEYCORP (NYSE:KEY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp last issued its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business earned $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. KeyCorp has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. KeyCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KEYCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp’s stock was trading at $12.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KEY shares have increased by 9.8% and is now trading at $13.45.

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP (NASDAQ:FITB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Fifth Third Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIFTH THIRD BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp’s stock was trading at $17.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FITB stock has increased by 38.4% and is now trading at $24.42.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CSTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial last released its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Capstar Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAPSTAR FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial’s stock was trading at $11.42 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CSTR shares have decreased by 4.7% and is now trading at $10.88.