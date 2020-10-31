AXIS CAPITAL (NYSE:AXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital last released its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year. AXIS Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AXIS CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital’s stock was trading at $48.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AXS stock has decreased by 11.3% and is now trading at $42.69.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CBTX has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. CBTX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CBTX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX’s stock was trading at $19.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CBTX shares have decreased by 2.1% and is now trading at $18.90.

ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ALXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. The business earned $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Its revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has generated $9.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $83.77 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ALXN stock has increased by 37.4% and is now trading at $115.14.

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE (NASDAQ:BLDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Its revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Builders FirstSource has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource’s stock was trading at $19.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BLDR stock has increased by 58.6% and is now trading at $30.30.

