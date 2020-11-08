BBVA BANCO FRANCES (NYSE:BBAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Frances last announced its earnings data on August 25th, 2020. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances has generated $2.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.3.

HOW HAS BBVA BANCO FRANCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Frances’ stock was trading at $3.28 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BBAR shares have decreased by 13.1% and is now trading at $2.85.

BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:BCYC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics has generated ($2.77) earnings per share over the last year. Bicycle Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $17.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BCYC stock has increased by 4.5% and is now trading at $18.49.

IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES (NASDAQ:IRCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $18.11 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has generated ($1.30) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.0.

HOW HAS IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ stock was trading at $11.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IRCP shares have decreased by 26.1% and is now trading at $8.1682.

HORIZON GLOBAL (NYSE:HZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global last posted its earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter. Horizon Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.9. Horizon Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HORIZON GLOBAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global’s stock was trading at $2.74 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HZN stock has increased by 122.6% and is now trading at $6.10.