BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS (NYSE:BIOX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 28th, 2020. The reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.2.

SYNOPSYS (NASDAQ:SNPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys last issued its earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Its revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.6. Synopsys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SYNOPSYS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys’ stock was trading at $131.74 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SNPS stock has increased by 79.8% and is now trading at $236.88.

NATIONAL BEVERAGE (NASDAQ:FIZZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 10th, 2020. The reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The firm earned $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.89 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. National Beverage has generated $2.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.8. National Beverage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 10th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATIONAL BEVERAGE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage’s stock was trading at $41.53 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FIZZ stock has increased by 132.1% and is now trading at $96.39.

HD SUPPLY (NASDAQ:HDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 4th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business earned $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.34 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. HD Supply has generated $3.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0.

HOW HAS HD SUPPLY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply’s stock was trading at $33.22 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HDS stock has increased by 68.1% and is now trading at $55.83.