BLACKROCK (NYSE:BLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock last released its quarterly earnings results on October 18th, 2020. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackRock has generated $28.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. BlackRock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLACKROCK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock’s stock was trading at $430.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BLK shares have increased by 52.5% and is now trading at $657.38.

SLEEP NUMBER (NASDAQ:SNBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sleep Number has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Sleep Number has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SLEEP NUMBER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number’s stock was trading at $38.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SNBR shares have increased by 65.5% and is now trading at $63.15.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES (NYSE:BHB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3.

HOW WERE BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES’ EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NYSE:BHB)

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN (NYSE:KSU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern last issued its earnings results on October 16th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm earned $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kansas City Southern has generated $6.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6.

HOW HAS KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern’s stock was trading at $129.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KSU shares have increased by 38.5% and is now trading at $179.01.