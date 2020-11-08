CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:CMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies last posted its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6.

HOW WERE CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES’ EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NYSE:CMT)

CELCUITY (NASDAQ:CELC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Celcuity has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CELCUITY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity’s stock was trading at $7.12 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CELC shares have decreased by 25.1% and is now trading at $5.33.

HUDSON GLOBAL (NASDAQ:HSON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.25. Hudson Global has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.7. Hudson Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HUDSON GLOBAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global’s stock was trading at $9.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HSON shares have increased by 7.9% and is now trading at $9.71.

LIBERTY BROADBAND (NASDAQ:LBRDK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. Liberty Broadband has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.7. Liberty Broadband has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIBERTY BROADBAND’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband’s stock was trading at $112.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LBRDK stock has increased by 35.4% and is now trading at $152.71.