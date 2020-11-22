COHBAR (NYSE:CWBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CWBR)

CohBar last posted its earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. CohBar has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS COHBAR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:CWBR)

CohBar’s stock was trading at $0.9133 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CWBR shares have increased by 27.0% and is now trading at $1.16.

VAREX IMAGING (NASDAQ:VREX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging last released its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year. Varex Imaging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VAREX IMAGING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging’s stock was trading at $13.62 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, VREX stock has increased by 8.4% and is now trading at $14.76.

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES (NYSE:AVAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores last announced its earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9.

HOW HAS GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ stock was trading at $4.61 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, AVAL stock has increased by 11.9% and is now trading at $5.16.

SOLITARIO ZINC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:XPL)

HOW HAS SOLITARIO ZINC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:XPL)

Solitario Zinc’s stock was trading at $0.3992 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, XPL stock has increased by 14.2% and is now trading at $0.4559.