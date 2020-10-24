DCT INDUSTRIAL TRUST (NYSE:DCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UAL)

DCT Industrial Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.42 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DCT Industrial Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF DCT INDUSTRIAL TRUST?

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DCT Industrial Trust in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

RUSH ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:RUSHA) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Rush Enterprises last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.37. Rush Enterprises has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. Rush Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RUSH ENTERPRISES' STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)?

Rush Enterprises’ stock was trading at $23.5067 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RUSHA stock has increased by 64.4% and is now trading at $38.65.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP (NYSE:PAG) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Penske Automotive Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The firm earned $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Penske Automotive Group has generated $5.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Penske Automotive Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

Penske Automotive Group’s stock was trading at $40.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PAG stock has increased by 37.7% and is now trading at $55.13.

PLUS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PSTV) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Plus Therapeutics last released its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Plus Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PLUS THERAPEUTICS' STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19?

Plus Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $1.42 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PSTV shares have increased by 79.6% and is now trading at $2.55.