EVERQUOTE (NYSE:EVER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EVER)

EverQuote last announced its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company earned $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. EverQuote has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS EVERQUOTE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:EVER)

EverQuote’s stock was trading at $32.98 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EVER shares have increased by 20.8% and is now trading at $39.83.

REPRO MED SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:KRMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems last issued its earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Repro Med Systems has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.0. Repro Med Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REPRO MED SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems’ stock was trading at $8.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KRMD shares have decreased by 50.8% and is now trading at $4.06.

SIRIUS INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE GROUP (NYSE:SG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SG)

Sirius International Insurance Group last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter. Sirius International Insurance Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS SIRIUS INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SG)

Sirius International Insurance Group’s stock was trading at $7.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SG stock has increased by 59.3% and is now trading at $11.15.

TRANSGLOBE ENERGY (NASDAQ:TGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $11.39 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS TRANSGLOBE ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy’s stock was trading at $0.6353 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TGA shares have decreased by 33.9% and is now trading at $0.4201.