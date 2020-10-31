COMFORT SYSTEMS USA (NYSE:FIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA last posted its earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.80 million. Its revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Comfort Systems USA has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Comfort Systems USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMFORT SYSTEMS USA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA’s stock was trading at $40.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FIX shares have increased by 12.5% and is now trading at $45.80.

DTE ENERGY (NYSE:DTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy last issued its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy has generated $6.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. DTE Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DTE ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy’s stock was trading at $104.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DTE shares have increased by 18.5% and is now trading at $123.42.

LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES (NYSE:LBRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year. Liberty Oilfield Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services’ stock was trading at $3.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LBRT stock has increased by 105.5% and is now trading at $6.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA has generated $10.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. KLA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KLA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA’s stock was trading at $144.92 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KLAC stock has increased by 36.1% and is now trading at $197.18.