SHIFT4 PAYMENTS (NYSE:FOUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm earned $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million. Shift4 Payments has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF SHIFT4 PAYMENTS? (NYSE:FOUR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shift4 Payments in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

PROGYNY (NASDAQ:PGNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business earned $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. Its revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year. Progyny has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROGYNY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny’s stock was trading at $22.31 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PGNY shares have increased by 21.1% and is now trading at $27.01.

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES (NYSE:UE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.27. Urban Edge Properties has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0.

HOW HAS URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties’ stock was trading at $14.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UE shares have decreased by 38.3% and is now trading at $9.22.

SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (NYSE:SCU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management last released its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $97.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.08 million. Sculptor Capital Management has generated $3.11 earnings per share over the last year. Sculptor Capital Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 9th, 2020. Sculptor Capital Management will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 9th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management’s stock was trading at $19.71 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SCU shares have decreased by 42.7% and is now trading at $11.30.