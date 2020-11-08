GENESIS ENERGY (NYSE:GEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Genesis Energy has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year. Genesis Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GENESIS ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy’s stock was trading at $5.78 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GEL stock has decreased by 26.3% and is now trading at $4.26.

CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP (NASDAQ:TAST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year. Carrols Restaurant Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group’s stock was trading at $2.27 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TAST stock has increased by 133.9% and is now trading at $5.31.

DANAOS (NYSE:DAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The shipping company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. Danaos has generated $9.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.4.

HOW HAS DANAOS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos’ stock was trading at $4.53 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DAC shares have increased by 106.0% and is now trading at $9.33.

AIRGAIN (NASDAQ:AIRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. Airgain has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year. Airgain has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AIRGAIN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain’s stock was trading at $7.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AIRG shares have increased by 77.3% and is now trading at $12.80.