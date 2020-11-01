INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST (NYSE:IRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Independence Realty Trust has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.0. Independence Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust’s stock was trading at $12.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IRT stock has decreased by 3.2% and is now trading at $12.15.

SANOFI (NYSE:SNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company earned $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Its revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanofi has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5.

HOW HAS SANOFI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi’s stock was trading at $44.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SNY shares have increased by 1.1% and is now trading at $45.30.

INPHI (NYSE:IPHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. Its revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Inphi has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS INPHI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi’s stock was trading at $73.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IPHI stock has increased by 90.6% and is now trading at $139.76.

WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (NYSE:WRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust last released its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s stock was trading at $25.83 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WRE stock has decreased by 32.3% and is now trading at $17.48.

