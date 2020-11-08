ITAÚ UNIBANCO (NYSE:ITUB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco has generated $0.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Itaú Unibanco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ITAÚ UNIBANCO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco’s stock was trading at $5.53 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ITUB stock has decreased by 16.3% and is now trading at $4.63.

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:LUMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business earned $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumen Technologies has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Lumen Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies’ stock was trading at $10.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LUMN stock has decreased by 10.4% and is now trading at $9.28.

CYTOSORBENTS (NASDAQ:CTSO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents last announced its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Cytosorbents has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year. Cytosorbents has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CYTOSORBENTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents’ stock was trading at $4.77 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CTSO shares have increased by 86.4% and is now trading at $8.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS DENTSPLY SIRONA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s stock was trading at $42.56 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, XRAY stock has increased by 9.5% and is now trading at $46.61.