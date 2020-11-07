LEIDOS (NYSE:LDOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos last posted its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has generated $5.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. Leidos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LEIDOS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos’ stock was trading at $97.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LDOS stock has decreased by 6.7% and is now trading at $91.40.

MERCURY SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:MRCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems last issued its earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm earned $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. Its revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mercury Systems has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.1. Mercury Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MERCURY SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems’ stock was trading at $68.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MRCY stock has increased by 4.2% and is now trading at $71.90.

ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ALLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics last released its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics has generated ($1.83) earnings per share over the last year. Allogene Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $25.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ALLO shares have increased by 19.0% and is now trading at $29.80.

BRASILAGRO – COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS (NYSE:LND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas last released its quarterly earnings results on August 28th, 2020. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $54.45 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8.

HOW HAS BRASILAGRO – COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ stock was trading at $3.5885 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LND shares have increased by 12.2% and is now trading at $4.0250.