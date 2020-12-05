NEW JERSEY RESOURCES (NYSE:NJR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources last announced its earnings results on November 29th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company earned $400 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.52 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. New Jersey Resources has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. New Jersey Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEW JERSEY RESOURCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources’ stock was trading at $33.18 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NJR shares have increased by 1.6% and is now trading at $33.72.

QUTOUTIAO (NASDAQ:QTT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 21st, 2020. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. Qutoutiao has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year. Qutoutiao has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUTOUTIAO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao’s stock was trading at $4.84 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, QTT shares have decreased by 47.1% and is now trading at $2.56.

DOCUSIGN (NASDAQ:DOCU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm earned $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. DocuSign has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year. DocuSign has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DOCUSIGN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign’s stock was trading at $75.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DOCU stock has increased by 224.3% and is now trading at $243.22.

TILLY’S (NYSE:TLYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s last posted its earnings data on December 3rd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.0. Tilly’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TILLY’S’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s’ stock was trading at $4.67 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TLYS stock has increased by 77.7% and is now trading at $8.30.