INSPERITY (NYSE:NSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity last released its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.10 million. Its revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has generated $3.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Insperity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INSPERITY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity’s stock was trading at $57.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NSP shares have increased by 54.2% and is now trading at $88.09.

NATIONAL HEALTHCARE (NYSE:NHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NHC)

National HealthCare last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $261.64 million during the quarter. National HealthCare has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0.

WHO ARE SOME OF NATIONAL HEALTHCARE’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:NHC)

Some companies that are related to National HealthCare include The Ensign Group (ENSG), Five Star Senior Living (FVE), Genesis Healthcare (GEN), Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR), Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR), Regional Health Properties (RHE) and Regional Health Properties (RHE).

ADAPTHEALTH (NASDAQ:AHCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. AdaptHealth has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.0. AdaptHealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ADAPTHEALTH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth’s stock was trading at $15.82 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AHCO shares have increased by 89.6% and is now trading at $30.00.

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:SGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGA)

Saga Communications last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $16.87 million during the quarter. Saga Communications has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. Saga Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHEN IS SAGA COMMUNICATIONS’ NEXT EARNINGS DATE? (NASDAQ:SGA)

Saga Communications is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, March 11th 2021.