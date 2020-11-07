OWENS & MINOR (NYSE:OMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Owens & Minor has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year. Owens & Minor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OWENS & MINOR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor’s stock was trading at $4.48 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OMI stock has increased by 466.1% and is now trading at $25.36.

ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ORTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics last released its earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. Orchard Therapeutics has generated ($1.75) earnings per share over the last year. Orchard Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $9.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ORTX stock has decreased by 49.3% and is now trading at $4.60.

EPR PROPERTIES (NYSE:EPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has generated $5.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.6. EPR Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EPR PROPERTIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties’ stock was trading at $44.23 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EPR stock has decreased by 44.2% and is now trading at $24.66.

BROADWIND (NASDAQ:BWEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind last released its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Broadwind has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. Broadwind has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BROADWIND’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind’s stock was trading at $1.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BWEN shares have increased by 106.4% and is now trading at $3.22.