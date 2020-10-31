SILVERGATE CAPITAL (NYSE:SI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital last posted its earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. Silvergate Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SILVERGATE CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital’s stock was trading at $11.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SI stock has increased by 100.7% and is now trading at $22.36.

HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:HNP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 18th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. Huaneng Power International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International’s stock was trading at $15.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HNP stock has decreased by 5.3% and is now trading at $14.92.

HOME BANCORP (NASDAQ:HBCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp last released its earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. Home Bancorp has generated $3.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Home Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOME BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp’s stock was trading at $24.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HBCP stock has increased by 4.1% and is now trading at $25.24.

WESTERN DIGITAL (NASDAQ:WDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year. Western Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WESTERN DIGITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital’s stock was trading at $45.14 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WDC shares have decreased by 16.4% and is now trading at $37.73.