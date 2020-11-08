SPRAGUE RESOURCES (NYSE:SRLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.72. Sprague Resources has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Sprague Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SPRAGUE RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources’ stock was trading at $12.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SRLP shares have increased by 33.4% and is now trading at $16.01.

THE JOINT (NASDAQ:JYNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.7. The Joint has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE JOINT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint’s stock was trading at $13.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JYNT stock has increased by 55.3% and is now trading at $21.14.

EAGLE BULK SHIPPING (NASDAQ:EGLE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.33. Eagle Bulk Shipping has generated ($1.75) earnings per share over the last year. Eagle Bulk Shipping has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EAGLE BULK SHIPPING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping’s stock was trading at $16.73 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EGLE shares have decreased by 14.8% and is now trading at $14.25.

ORGENESIS (NYSE:ORGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORGS)

Orgenesis last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Orgenesis has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ORGENESIS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ORGS)

Orgenesis’ stock was trading at $3.86 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ORGS stock has increased by 16.3% and is now trading at $4.49.