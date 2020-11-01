TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES (NYSE:TARO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has generated $6.35 earnings per share over the last year. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ stock was trading at $64.44 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TARO stock has decreased by 9.0% and is now trading at $58.63.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME (NASDAQ:TLC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Taiwan Liposome has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year. Taiwan Liposome has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TAIWAN LIPOSOME’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome’s stock was trading at $3.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TLC shares have increased by 16.9% and is now trading at $4.50.

QUIDEL (NASDAQ:QDEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel last released its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The firm earned $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. Its revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. Quidel has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.2. Quidel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUIDEL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel’s stock was trading at $89.68 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, QDEL stock has increased by 199.2% and is now trading at $268.29.

KIRBY (NYSE:KEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business earned $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.35 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kirby has generated $2.90 earnings per share over the last year. Kirby has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KIRBY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby’s stock was trading at $45.38 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KEX stock has decreased by 15.2% and is now trading at $38.49.

