TRINET GROUP (NYSE:TNET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. Its revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TriNet Group has generated $2.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. TriNet Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRINET GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group’s stock was trading at $50.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TNET shares have increased by 37.6% and is now trading at $68.92.

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:RTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Raytheon Technologies has generated $8.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. Raytheon Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies’ stock was trading at $156.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RTX stock has decreased by 65.3% and is now trading at $54.32.

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CVLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Commvault Systems has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.7. Commvault Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMMVAULT SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems’ stock was trading at $35.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CVLT shares have increased by 10.7% and is now trading at $39.59.

ANTHEM (NYSE:ANTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem has generated $19.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Anthem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANTHEM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem’s stock was trading at $281.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ANTM stock has decreased by 3.2% and is now trading at $272.80.