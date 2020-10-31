TWILIO (NYSE:TWLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Its revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has generated ($1.83) earnings per share over the last year. Twilio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TWILIO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio’s stock was trading at $87.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TWLO shares have increased by 220.6% and is now trading at $278.97.

PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PMBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm earned $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.0. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s stock was trading at $5.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PMBC shares have decreased by 26.8% and is now trading at $3.71.

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS (NYSE:ESI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.1. Element Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ELEMENT SOLUTIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions’ stock was trading at $8.39 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ESI shares have increased by 39.7% and is now trading at $11.72.

RR DONNELLEY & SONS (NYSE:RRD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RRD)

RR Donnelley & Sons last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. RR Donnelley & Sons has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. RR Donnelley & Sons has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RR DONNELLEY & SONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:RRD)

RR Donnelley & Sons’ stock was trading at $1.44 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RRD shares have decreased by 18.8% and is now trading at $1.17.