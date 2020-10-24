UBS GROUP (NYSE:UBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVS)

UBS Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. UBS Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UBS GROUP'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)?

UBS Group’s stock was trading at $9.48 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UBS stock has increased by 31.2% and is now trading at $12.44.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RLI)

RLI last issued its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.4. RLI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RLI’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:RLI)

RLI’s stock was trading at $75.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RLI stock has increased by 24.0% and is now trading at $93.49.

WATSCO (NYSE:WSO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco last released its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Its revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Watsco has generated $6.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.6. Watsco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WATSCO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco’s stock was trading at $164.89 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WSO shares have increased by 42.8% and is now trading at $235.42.

CITIZENS (NASDAQ:CIZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $10.82 million during the quarter. Citizens has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6.

HOW HAS CITIZENS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens’ stock was trading at $19.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CIZN stock has increased by 11.7% and is now trading at $21.40.