UNISYS (NYSE:UIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Unisys has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.9. Unisys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNISYS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys’ stock was trading at $10.51 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UIS shares have increased by 25.0% and is now trading at $13.14.

ENPHASE ENERGY (NASDAQ:ENPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.7. Enphase Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENPHASE ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy’s stock was trading at $41.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ENPH stock has increased by 134.9% and is now trading at $98.09.

A10 NETWORKS (NYSE:ATEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks last released its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.8. A10 Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS A10 NETWORKS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks’ stock was trading at $5.03 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ATEN shares have increased by 34.0% and is now trading at $6.74.

INVITATION HOMES (NYSE:INVH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. Invitation Homes has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.6. Invitation Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INVITATION HOMES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes’ stock was trading at $26.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, INVH shares have increased by 1.1% and is now trading at $27.26.