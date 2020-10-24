USANA HEALTH SCIENCES (NYSE:USNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HWC)

USANA Health Sciences last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. Its revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. USANA Health Sciences has generated $4.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. USANA Health Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS USANA HEALTH SCIENCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:HWC)

USANA Health Sciences’ stock was trading at $69.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, USNA stock has increased by 22.9% and is now trading at $85.86.

GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP (NASDAQ:GSBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp last posted its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp has generated $5.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Great Southern Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp’s stock was trading at $42.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GSBC stock has decreased by 2.0% and is now trading at $41.74.

TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES (NYSE:TR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries last posted its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $79.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2.

HOW HAS TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries’ stock was trading at $33.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TR stock has decreased by 7.8% and is now trading at $30.56.

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION (NASDAQ:AIMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 23rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The company earned $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altra Industrial Motion has generated $2.86 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion’s stock was trading at $21.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AIMC shares have increased by 109.8% and is now trading at $44.82.