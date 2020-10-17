WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (NYSE:WFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company last posted its earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Its revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wells Fargo & Company has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. Wells Fargo & Company has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WELLS FARGO & COMPANY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company’s stock was trading at $32.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WFC shares have decreased by 29.3% and is now trading at $22.86.

HOME BANCSHARES, INC. (CONWAY, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) last issued its earnings data on October 15th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOME BANCSHARES, INC. (CONWAY, AR)’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s stock was trading at $13.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HOMB shares have increased by 17.6% and is now trading at $16.3050.

AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:AMRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 16th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. American River Bankshares has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. American River Bankshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020. American River Bankshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 22nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares’ stock was trading at $11.4250 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMRB stock has decreased by 7.2% and is now trading at $10.60.

BCB BANCORP (NASDAQ:BCBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm earned $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. BCB Bancorp has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3.

HOW HAS BCB BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp’s stock was trading at $10.26 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BCBP stock has decreased by 14.6% and is now trading at $8.76.