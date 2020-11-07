WASTE MANAGEMENT (NYSE:WM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management last announced its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.7. Waste Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WASTE MANAGEMENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management’s stock was trading at $109.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WM stock has increased by 8.8% and is now trading at $119.69.

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON (NASDAQ:EXPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington last issued its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Expeditors International of Washington has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. Expeditors International of Washington has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington’s stock was trading at $67.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EXPD shares have increased by 29.8% and is now trading at $87.41.

FROGADS (OTCMKTS:FROG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:FROG)

Frogads last released its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business earned $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Frogads has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF FROGADS? (OTCMKTS:FROG)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Frogads in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”

SCIPLAY (NASDAQ:SCPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay last announced its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. SciPlay has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. SciPlay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SCIPLAY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay’s stock was trading at $9.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SCPL shares have increased by 56.6% and is now trading at $14.64.