XPO LOGISTICS (NYSE:XPO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm earned $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Its revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. XPO Logistics has generated $4.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.6. XPO Logistics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS XPO LOGISTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics’ stock was trading at $59.82 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, XPO shares have increased by 61.2% and is now trading at $96.40.

NEW RELIC (NYSE:NEWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company earned $166 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. New Relic has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year. New Relic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEW RELIC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic’s stock was trading at $45.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NEWR stock has increased by 22.3% and is now trading at $55.08.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm earned $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NMI has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. NMI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NMI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI’s stock was trading at $20.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NMIH stock has increased by 6.4% and is now trading at $22.01.

SALLY BEAUTY (NYSE:SBH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty last released its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Sally Beauty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 12th, 2020. Sally Beauty will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS SALLY BEAUTY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty’s stock was trading at $11.19 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SBH shares have decreased by 16.9% and is now trading at $9.30.