MVB FINANCIAL (OTCMKTS:MVBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.28. MVB Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MVB FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial’s stock was trading at $14.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MVBF shares have increased by 18.4% and is now trading at $17.53.

MATCH GROUP (NASDAQ:MTCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group last issued its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm earned $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Match Group has generated $4.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.9. Match Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MATCH GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group’s stock was trading at $63.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MTCH stock has increased by 114.2% and is now trading at $134.97.

BRISTOW GROUP (NYSE:VTOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $270.19 million for the quarter. Bristow Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.3.

WHO ARE SOME OF BRISTOW GROUP’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:VTOL)

Some companies that are related to Bristow Group include Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY), Orient Overseas (International) (OROVY), Werner Enterprises (WERN), Signature Aviation (BBAVY), easyJet (EJTTF), Triton International (TRTN), GATX (GATX), Kirby (KEX), Matson (MATX), Trinity Industries (TRN), Allegiant Travel (ALGT), Copa (CPA), Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHAF), Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (VIAAY) and Forward Air (FWRD).

ZILLOW GROUP (NASDAQ:Z) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $768.35 million during the quarter. Zillow Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ZILLOW GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group’s stock was trading at $41.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, Z stock has increased by 150.3% and is now trading at $103.85.