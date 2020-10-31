FIRST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FBNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp last announced its earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. First Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp’s stock was trading at $25.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FBNC stock has decreased by 6.3% and is now trading at $24.09.

C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:CHRW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has generated $4.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s stock was trading at $64.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CHRW shares have increased by 37.9% and is now trading at $88.43.

LUTHER BURBANK (NASDAQ:LBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Luther Burbank has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Luther Burbank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LUTHER BURBANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank’s stock was trading at $8.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LBC shares have increased by 9.4% and is now trading at $9.43.

DUKE REALTY (NYSE:DRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Duke Realty has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.6. Duke Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DUKE REALTY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty’s stock was trading at $30.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DRE shares have increased by 25.1% and is now trading at $37.99.