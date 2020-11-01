FORMFACTOR (NASDAQ:FORM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0. FormFactor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FORMFACTOR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor’s stock was trading at $20.88 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FORM stock has increased by 35.8% and is now trading at $28.35.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $23.24 million during the quarter. ACNB has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. ACNB has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ACNB’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB’s stock was trading at $27.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ACNB shares have decreased by 25.1% and is now trading at $20.87.

BORGWARNER (NYSE:BWA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business earned $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Its revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has generated $4.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. BorgWarner has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BORGWARNER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner’s stock was trading at $26.79 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BWA stock has increased by 30.6% and is now trading at $34.98.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business earned $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. SPX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SPX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX’s stock was trading at $38.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SPXC shares have increased by 9.4% and is now trading at $42.39.

