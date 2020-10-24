GUARANTY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:GNTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Guaranty Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Guaranty Bancshares has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Guaranty Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GUARANTY BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Guaranty Bancshares’ stock was trading at $24.72 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GNTY stock has increased by 16.1% and is now trading at $28.69.

AVERY DENNISON (NYSE:AVY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The business earned $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has generated $6.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. Avery Dennison has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AVERY DENNISON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison’s stock was trading at $110.94 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AVY shares have increased by 27.8% and is now trading at $141.74.

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS (NYSE:DGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics last released its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. The business earned $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Quest Diagnostics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUEST DIAGNOSTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics’ stock was trading at $99.73 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DGX shares have increased by 27.5% and is now trading at $127.13.

FS BANCORP (NASDAQ:FSBW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp last posted its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.20. The firm earned $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. FS Bancorp has generated $5.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6.

HOW HAS FS BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp’s stock was trading at $39.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FSBW stock has increased by 21.1% and is now trading at $48.08.