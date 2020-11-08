MEDALLION FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:MFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.08. Medallion Financial has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. Medallion Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MEDALLION FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial’s stock was trading at $4.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MFIN stock has decreased by 25.4% and is now trading at $2.99.

ENERGY TRANSFER (NYSE:ET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.52. The company earned $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Energy Transfer has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Energy Transfer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENERGY TRANSFER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer’s stock was trading at $7.05 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ET shares have decreased by 24.0% and is now trading at $5.36.

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:MIRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.58) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $11.73 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MIRM shares have increased by 52.6% and is now trading at $17.90.

EVERGY (NYSE:EVRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy has generated $2.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1.

HOW HAS EVERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy’s stock was trading at $62.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EVRG stock has decreased by 11.5% and is now trading at $55.19.