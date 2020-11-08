RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:RIGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $1.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RIGL shares have increased by 44.8% and is now trading at $2.62.

MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MGTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Magenta Therapeutics has generated ($2.07) earnings per share over the last year. Magenta Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $9.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MGTA shares have decreased by 31.2% and is now trading at $6.30.

ALPHA PRO TECH (NYSE:APT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6.

WHO ARE SOME OF ALPHA PRO TECH’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:APT)

Some companies that are related to Alpha Pro Tech include Inogen (INGN), Establishment Labs (ESTA), Invacare (IVC), United Health Products (UEEC), Sientra (SIEN), Sanara MedTech (SMTI), Lakeland Industries (LAKE), Surgalign (SRGA), Milestone Scientific (MLSS), Milestone Scientific (MLSS), Nutriband (NTRB), ConforMIS (CFMS), CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN), Histogenics (HSGX) and ReWalk Robotics (RWLK).

WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL (NYSE:WMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s stock was trading at $9.12 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WMC stock has decreased by 76.9% and is now trading at $2.11.