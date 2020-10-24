MANPOWERGROUP (NYSE:MAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBNY)

ManpowerGroup last issued its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57. The company earned $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Its revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has generated $7.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.3. ManpowerGroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MANPOWERGROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SBNY)

ManpowerGroup’s stock was trading at $68.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MAN stock has increased by 9.5% and is now trading at $75.26.

FLAGSTAR BANCORP (NYSE:FBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp last released its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp has generated $3.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Flagstar Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FLAGSTAR BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp’s stock was trading at $29.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FBC stock has increased by 11.4% and is now trading at $32.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQT)

EQT last released its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. Its revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. EQT has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. EQT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EQT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:EQT)

EQT’s stock was trading at $6.88 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EQT stock has increased by 134.7% and is now trading at $16.15.

AMERICAN EXPRESS (NYSE:AXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AXP)

American Express last posted its earnings data on October 23rd, 2020. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company earned $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Its revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has generated $8.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0.

HOW HAS AMERICAN EXPRESS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AXP)

American Express’ stock was trading at $95.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AXP stock has increased by 5.9% and is now trading at $100.98.