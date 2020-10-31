NEWMARKET (NYSE:NEU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.80. NewMarket has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. NewMarket has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEWMARKET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket’s stock was trading at $397.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NEU shares have decreased by 10.0% and is now trading at $357.69.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES (NYSE:HVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Haverty Furniture Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies’ stock was trading at $15.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HVT stock has increased by 66.5% and is now trading at $25.02.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has generated $4.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. AMETEK has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMETEK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK’s stock was trading at $77.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AME stock has increased by 27.1% and is now trading at $98.20.

BLUEBIRD BIO (NASDAQ:BLUE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. The company earned $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. bluebird bio has generated ($14.31) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS BLUEBIRD BIO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio’s stock was trading at $61.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BLUE shares have decreased by 15.9% and is now trading at $51.71.

