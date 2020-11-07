NISOURCE (NYSE:NI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NI)

NiSource last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year. NiSource has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NISOURCE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NI)

NiSource’s stock was trading at $27.10 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NI shares have decreased by 12.7% and is now trading at $23.65.

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC (NYSE:LPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific last posted its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm earned $795 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Louisiana-Pacific has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.8. Louisiana-Pacific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LOUISIANA-PACIFIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific’s stock was trading at $22.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LPX shares have increased by 42.4% and is now trading at $31.32.

HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST (NYSE:HR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust last posted its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. Its revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Realty Trust has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. Healthcare Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust’s stock was trading at $34.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HR shares have decreased by 11.5% and is now trading at $30.54.

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL (NASDAQ:CECE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental last issued its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. CECO Environmental has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. CECO Environmental has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CECO ENVIRONMENTAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental’s stock was trading at $5.58 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CECE stock has increased by 12.0% and is now trading at $6.25.