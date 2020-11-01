STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. (NYSE:RGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s stock was trading at $41.76 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RGR stock has increased by 60.1% and is now trading at $66.86.

STARBUCKS (NASDAQ:SBUX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks last released its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm earned $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Its revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.3. Starbucks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STARBUCKS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks’ stock was trading at $68.12 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SBUX shares have increased by 27.7% and is now trading at $86.96.

SYNEOS HEALTH (NASDAQ:SYNH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Its revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Syneos Health has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Syneos Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SYNEOS HEALTH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health’s stock was trading at $57.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SYNH stock has decreased by 7.4% and is now trading at $53.08.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:NTCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Its revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.0. NetScout Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NETSCOUT SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems’ stock was trading at $21.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NTCT stock has decreased by 6.3% and is now trading at $20.52.

