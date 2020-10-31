TCF FINANCIAL (NYSE:TCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm earned $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. TCF Financial has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. TCF Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TCF FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial’s stock was trading at $27.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TCF stock has decreased by 0.5% and is now trading at $27.21.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. HSBC has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year. HSBC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HSBC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC’s stock was trading at $30.91 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HSBC shares have decreased by 32.1% and is now trading at $20.98.

EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES A (NYSE:AKO.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AKO.A)

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $379.80 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES A’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:AKO.A)

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s stock was trading at $11.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AKO.A stock has decreased by 11.0% and is now trading at $10.65.

GENERAL ELECTRIC (NYSE:GE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GE)

General Electric last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year. General Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GENERAL ELECTRIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:GE)

General Electric’s stock was trading at $8.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GE stock has decreased by 9.6% and is now trading at $7.42.