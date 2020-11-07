WPX ENERGY (NYSE:WPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $473 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. WPX Energy has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year. WPX Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WPX ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy’s stock was trading at $3.73 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WPX shares have increased by 39.9% and is now trading at $5.22.

SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SUPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. Its revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $16.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SUPN shares have increased by 42.6% and is now trading at $23.03.

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA (NASDAQ:LILAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.39. Liberty Latin America has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America’s stock was trading at $12.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LILAK stock has decreased by 14.8% and is now trading at $10.23.

LAREDO PETROLEUM (NYSE:LPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum has generated $14.80 earnings per share over the last year. Laredo Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LAREDO PETROLEUM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum’s stock was trading at $11.4020 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LPI stock has decreased by 21.2% and is now trading at $8.99.