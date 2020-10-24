MAINSTREET BANCSHARES (OTCMKTS:MNSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EQBK)

MainStreet Bancshares last issued its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. MainStreet Bancshares has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2.

HOW HAS MAINSTREET BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:EQBK)

MainStreet Bancshares’ stock was trading at $17.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MNSB stock has decreased by 11.2% and is now trading at $15.40.

LIMESTONE BANCORP (NASDAQ:LMST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Limestone Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIMESTONE BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp’s stock was trading at $13.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LMST stock has decreased by 18.5% and is now trading at $10.60.

BJ’S RESTAURANTS (NASDAQ:BJRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Restaurants has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year. BJ’s Restaurants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BJ’S RESTAURANTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants’ stock was trading at $21.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BJRI shares have increased by 46.3% and is now trading at $31.29.

MID PENN BANCORP (NASDAQ:MPB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The firm earned $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. Mid Penn Bancorp has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5.

HOW HAS MID PENN BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp’s stock was trading at $17.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MPB stock has increased by 14.6% and is now trading at $20.05.